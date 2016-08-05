BRIEF-Stonegate Agricom says Zaff 2 Lp buying shares from Sprott

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option - report
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
Aug 5 Stonegate Agricom Ltd
* Sprott Resource Corp has sold 71 million common shares of Stonegate at a price of $0.0175 per common share
* Zaff 2 LP announced that it has acquired ownership of and control over 71 million common shares of Stonegate
* Following sale, SRC has ceased to own, directly or indirectly, or have control or direction over, any common shares of Stonegate
* After giving effect to this acquisition, Zaff entities own 36.6% of issued and outstanding common shares of Stonegate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 17 French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it would deliver on its French profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an improvement in its home market on a same-store basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars in Japan.