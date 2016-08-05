版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 23:13 BJT

BRIEF-At&T Inc. Announces offers to exchange twenty-one series of notes for new notes due 2048 and 2049 and cash, as applicable

Aug 5 At&T Inc. Announces Offers To Exchange Twenty

* One series of notes for new notes due 2048 and 2049 and cash, as applicable

* Exchange offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., new york city time, on september 1, 2016, unless extended or earlier terminated by at&t Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

