公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 22:12 BJT

BRIEF-Canopy Growth secures $5.5 million in loan facilities

Aug 5 Canopy Growth Corp :

* Canopy growth secures $5.5 million in loan facilities

* Two loan facilities will be used to refinance building construction and for expenditures related to purchase of capital equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

