BRIEF-AWM Investment Company, Inc reports 12.8 pct passive stake in Tearlab

Aug 5 Tearlab Corp

* AWM Investment Company, Inc reports 12.8 pct passive stake in Tearlab Corp as of July 29, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2b0RJbd Further company coverage:

