2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-Aequus announces advancement of anti-nausea transdermal extended-release patent application

Aug 5 Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aequus announces advancement of Anti-Nausea Transdermal Extended-Release patent application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

