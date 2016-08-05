版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 00:16 BJT

BRIEF-Chemed Corporation increases quarterly dividend 8.3 pct

Aug 5 Chemed Corp

* Chemed Corporation increases quarterly dividend 8.3%

* Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 26-cents per share on company's capital stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐