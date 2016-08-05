版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 00:38 BJT

BRIEF-International Tower Hill Mines says working capital at June 30, 2016 was negative USD 11.9 mln

Aug 5 International Tower Hill Mines Ltd

* Says working capital at June 30, 2016 was negative USD 11.9 million

* Says at June 30, 2016, company had a cash balance of $2.9 million

* Says cash balance is expected to allow company to advance Livengood Gold project through 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

