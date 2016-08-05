版本:
BRIEF-Grupo Aeromexico Sab De Cv says Aeromexico's July load factor was 88.4 pct

Aug 5 Grupo Aeromexico Sab De Cv :

* Aeromexico's July load factor was 88.4 pct

* Aeromexico's capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKS), increased by 9.6 pct year-on-year

* July revenue passenger kilometers (RPKS), increased by 11.3 pct, year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

