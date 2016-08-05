版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-TWU-IAM reaches interim deal with American Airlines

Aug 5 (Reuters) -

* TWU-IAM union says reached interim deal with American Airlines to provide about 30,000 ground workers about 22 percent wage hikes, retirement improvements Source text for Eikon:

