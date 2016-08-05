版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 22:27 BJT

BRIEF-American Airlines says new pay rates to increase pre-tax operating costs by about $75 mln in Q3 - SEC filing

Aug 5 American Airlines Group Inc :

* Estimate new pay rates will increase pre-tax operating costs by about $75 million in Q3 2016 and $120 million in Q4 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2aAcwmn Further company coverage:

