公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 22:25 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. DOJ concludes review of International Paper's acquisition of Weyerhaeuser pulp business

Aug 5 International Paper Co :

* U.S. Department of Justice concludes review of International Paper's acquisition of Weyerhaeuser pulp business

* Regulatory reviews in other non-U.S. jurisdictions are ongoing

* Completion of transaction is expected to occur in Q4 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

