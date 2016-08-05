版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 23:18 BJT

BRIEF-Polyone and certain units enter amendment to credit agreement - SEC Filing

Aug 5 Polyone Corp

* On august 3, co and certain units entered into amendment to credit agreement

* Pursuant to amendment, co incurred additional term b-1 loans in an aggregate initial principal amount equal to $100 million - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2aO1sSz)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐