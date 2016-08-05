版本:
BRIEF-Aristides Capital LLC reports of a 7.8 pct passive stake in SAExploration Holdings

Aug 5 (Reuters) -

* Aristides Capital LLC reports a passive stake of 7.8 pct in SAExploration Holdings Inc as of July 27, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text - (bit.ly/2b8uyL5) Further company coverage:

