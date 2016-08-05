版本:
BRIEF-Orbite Technologies to monetize investment tax credits

Aug 5 Orbite Technologies Inc

* Orbite to monetize investment tax credits

* Expects to complete private placement of between 8,000 and 12,000 units for aggregate principal amount of between $8 and $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

