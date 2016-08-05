版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 23:53 BJT

BRIEF-Illinois Tool Works declared quarterly dividend of of $0.65 per share

Aug 5 Illinois Tool Works Inc

* ITW increases quarterly dividend 18 percent

* Declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.65 per share for the third quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐