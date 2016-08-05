版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 00:05 BJT

BRIEF-Pure Multi-Family REIT to sell Fairways at Prestonwood for $22.8 mln

Aug 5 Pure Multi-family Reit Lp :

* Pure Multi-Family REIT LP announces it has entered into an agreement to sell Fairways at Prestonwood for US$22.8 million

* Anticipates using net proceeds from sale to acquire "high-quality Class A property" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐