版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 00:22 BJT

BRIEF-Regions Financial says reached settlement amount with DOJ on behalf of HUD - SEC filing

Aug 5 Regions Financial:

* Settlement will not have material effect on consolidated financial position, results of operations or cash flows as a whole

* Reached agreement in principle on settlement amount with DOJ on behalf of U.S. department of Housing and Urban development - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2arFdiH Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐