公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 01:03 BJT

BRIEF-Pharmathene says "protests" Dept of Health and Human Services anthrax vaccine solicitation

Aug 5 Pharmathene Inc:

* "Formal protest" against Department of Health and Human Services, challenging solicitation for "next-generation anthrax vaccine provider"

* As per complaint, government's "request for proposals" written in a way that assures source award to Emergent Biosolutions, which makes anthrax vaccine

* "Protest requests GAO suspend award under solicitation while it reviews Pharmathene's complaint" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

