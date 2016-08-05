版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 01:24 BJT

BRIEF-Japan Display seeks cash assistance from top shareholder - Nikkei

Aug 5 Nikkei:

* Japan Display has asked for cash assistance from public-private fund that is its top shareholder amid sluggish shipments of LCD panels for iPhone - Nikkei

* Japan Display hopes to receive tens of billions of yen from the Innovation Network Corp. of Japan - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2anW6Pm)

