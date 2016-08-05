版本:
BRIEF-Moody's says Bristol-Myers Squibb's lung cancer trial result a major setback

Aug 5 Moody's on Bristol-Myers Squibb:

* Moody's: Bristol's lung cancer trial result a major setback

* There is no impact on Bristol-Myers Squibb's A2/PRIME-1 ratings or stable rating outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

