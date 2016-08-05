版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 02:19 BJT

BRIEF-S&P announces various Metlife Group rating actions post-reorganization

Aug 5 S&P On Metlife:

* Various Metlife Group rating actions post-reorganization; outlook on separating companies revised to negative

* Revised outlook on to-be-separated operating entities to negative; outlook on other remaining Met Group entities remains stable Source text (ID:bit.ly/2aZnbto) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐