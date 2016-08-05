版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六

BRIEF-Golden Minerals says unit entered agreement with Golden Tag De Mexico

Aug 5 Golden Minerals Co

* Unit entered assignment agreement with Golden Tag De Mexico, S.A. De C.V, unit of of Golden Tag Resources Ltd - SEC filing

* Under deal, Minera William transferred its 50 pct interest in San Diego Silver Exploration property concessions to Golden Tag Mexico Source: (bit.ly/2asr1pu ) Further company coverage:

