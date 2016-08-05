版本:
BRIEF-Generation Investment Management LLP reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Jones Lang Lasalle

Aug 5 (Reuters) -

* Generation Investment Management LLP reports a passive stake of 5.1 pct in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc as of July 26, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2b8Ow8t

