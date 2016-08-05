版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 03:44 BJT

BRIEF-Nordex Explosives announces increase in offer price from EPC Groupe

Aug 5 Nordex Explosives Ltd :

* Nordex Explosives announces increase in offer price from EPC groupe to $0.22 for each Nordex share

* Increased price offere by EPC to co's shareholders matches cash consideration offered by Omnia Holdings under take-over bid to buy co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

