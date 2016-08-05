版本:
BRIEF-Trimetals Mining reports qtrly loss per share of $0.15

Aug 5 Trimetals Mining Inc :

* Company reported a loss per share of $0.15 per share during three months ended June 30, 2016

* Seeking an appropriate joint venture partner for Escalones Copper-Gold Porphyry project in Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

