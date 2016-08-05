版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 04:05 BJT

BRIEF-Intelgenx Tech says announces sale of Forfivo XL royalty for $6 mln

Aug 5 Intelgenx Technologies Corp

* Intelgenx announces sale of Forfivo XL(r) royalty for $6 million

* Sold its royalty on future sales of Forfivo XL(r) to swk holdings corporation for $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

