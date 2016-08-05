版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-Solidusgold says board appoints Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse interim CEO

Aug 5 Solidusgold Inc

* Solidusgold inc. Provides corporate update

* Board of directors of company has appointed Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse as interim CEO

* Interim appointment is expected to be for no more than three months as board initiated search for new CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐