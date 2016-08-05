版本:
BRIEF-Honeywell says enters $1.5 bln 364-day credit agreement - SEC filing

Aug 5 Honeywell International Inc

* Says entered into a $1.5 billion 364-day credit agreement with banks, financial institutions - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

