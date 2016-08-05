版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 04:42 BJT

BRIEF-UPS declares regular qtrly dividend of $0.78/shr

Aug 5 United Parcel Service Inc :

* Declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

