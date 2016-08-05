版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Urban Edge Properties files for potential mixed shelf size undisclosed - SEC Filing

Aug 5 Urban Edge Properties

* Files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

