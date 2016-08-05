版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-Acacia Research board determined to disband office of chairman

Aug 5 Acacia Research Corp

* On August 1, 2016, the board determined to disband the office of the chairman

* Upon recommendation of nominating,governance committee, to appoint Graziadio as executive chairman of board, effective immediately Source: (bit.ly/2aZMYSa ) Further company coverage:

