2016年 8月 6日 星期六

BRIEF-Advanced Disposal says maturity date with respect to $280 mln commitments under credit facility extends to Oct 2019

Aug 5 Advanced Disposal Services Inc

* Waiver to the senior secured credit agreement dated as of october 9, 2012

* As of august 4, maturity date with respect to about $280 million of commitments under credit facility extended to oct 2019 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aAdJsK) Further company coverage:

