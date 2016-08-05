BRIEF-Molina says Aetna or Humana may pay to co fee of $50 mln, if deal is terminated on or prior to Dec 31

Aug 5 Molina Healthcare

* In case of termination of asset purchase deal on or prior to dec 31, , aetna,or humana to pay to co termination fee of $50 million

* If deal is terminated on or after jan 1, 2017 but prior to july 1, 2017,aetna and or humana to pay to co termination fee of $100 million