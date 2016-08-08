版本:
BRIEF-Eastern Property Holdings buys 94% of CityGate complex in Stuttgart

Aug 8 Eastern Property Holdings Ltd :

* Announces acquisition of 94 percent of office and retail complex CityGate in Stuttgart, Germany from Carlyle Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

