2016年 8月 6日 星期六 02:24 BJT

BRIEF-Goodyear Tire & Rubber says granted Michael Morell's request for temporary leave of absence - SEC filing

Aug 5 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co :

* Effective Aug 3, board granted director Michael Morell's request for a temporary leave of absence from his duties - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2aZftOL) Further company coverage:

