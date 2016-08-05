版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 03:16 BJT

BRIEF-Renn Fund announces shareholder approval of plan of liquidation and dissolution

Aug 5 Renn Fund Inc

* Renn Fund announces shareholder approval of plan of liquidation and dissolution

* In addition, board had preliminary discussions regarding possibility of another investment firm taking over management of fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐