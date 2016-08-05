BRIEF-Zynga updates on risk factors related to Brexit

Aug 5 Zynga Inc

* Zynga Inc - Actual exit of the U.K. from the European Union could cause disruptions to and create uncertainty surrounding our business

* Zynga Inc updates Risk Factors In 10-Q with comments related to Brexit

* Zynga Inc - Uncertainty due to Brexit includes affecting co's and NaturalMotion's relationships with existing and future players, suppliers and employees