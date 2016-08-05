版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 03:56 BJT

BRIEF-Broad-Ocean Motor (Hong Kong) Co. Limited reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Ballard Power

Aug 5 Ballard Power Systems Inc

* Broad-Ocean Motor (Hong Kong) Co. Limited reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Ballard Power Systems as of July 26, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2b1DhzA Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐