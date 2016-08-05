版本:
BRIEF-Dover Corp says increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.44/shr

Aug 5 Dover corporation

* Dover increases dividend by 5%

* Dover corp says increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.44 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

