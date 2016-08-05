版本:
BRIEF-Biglari qtrly pre-tax operating earnings $8.7 mln vs $6.4 mln

Aug 5 Biglari Holdings Inc

* Qtrly pre-tax operating earnings $8.7 million versus $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

