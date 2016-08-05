版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-ABRY Partners VII reports 5.8 pct passive stake in Global Eagle

Aug 5 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

* ABRY Partners VII reports 5.8 pct passive stake in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc as of july 27 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

