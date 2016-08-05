版本:
BRIEF-Omnicell says authorized stock repurchase program of up to $50 mln of co's stock

Aug 5 Omnicell Inc

* 2016 repurchase program is in addition to stock repurchase program approved by board on november 4, 2014

* Authorized a stock repurchase program providing for repurchase of up to $50 million of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

