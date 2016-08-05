版本:
BRIEF-Lantheus files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln - SEC filing

Aug 5 Lantheus Holdings Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million - sec filing

* In addition, selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 17.8 million shares of common stock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

