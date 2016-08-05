版本:
BRIEF-Goldentree Asset Management reports 18.5 pct stake in Kadmon

Aug 5 Kadmon Holdings Inc

* Goldentree Asset Management reports 18.5 pct stake in Kadmon holdings as of Aug 1 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

