BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Viacom's IDR to 'BBB'; outlook remains negative

Aug 5 Fitch On Viacom

* Fitch downgrades Viacom's IDR to 'BBB'; outlook remains negative

* Approximately $12.8 billion of debt outstanding as of June 30, 2016 is affected by Fitch's action Source text for Eikon:

