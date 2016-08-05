REFILE-BRIEF-Massachusetts attorney general's office notifies Gilead of decision to suspend co's obligations under CID until further notice

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option - report
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
(Recasts headline)
Aug 5 Gilead Sciences
* In July 2016, Massachusetts attorney general's office notified co of their decision to suspend co's obligations under CID until further notice
* Civil investigative demand related to attorney general's office requesting that co produce documents related to its HCV products Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aXd5sE) Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
PARIS, Jan 17 French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it would deliver on its French profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an improvement in its home market on a same-store basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars in Japan.