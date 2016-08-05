版本:
REFILE-BRIEF-Massachusetts attorney general's office notifies Gilead of decision to suspend co's obligations under CID until further notice

(Recasts headline)

Aug 5 Gilead Sciences

* In July 2016, Massachusetts attorney general's office notified co of their decision to suspend co's obligations under CID until further notice

* Civil investigative demand related to attorney general's office requesting that co produce documents related to its HCV products Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aXd5sE) Further company coverage:

