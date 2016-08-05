版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 04:57 BJT

BRIEF-Mitcham Industries says files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million - SEC Filing

Aug 5 Mitcham Industries Inc

* Says files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

