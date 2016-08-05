版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Cooper Tire & Rubber says appointed Bradley Hughes COO on Aug 3

Aug 5 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co

* On August 3, board appointed Bradley Hughes as president and chief executive officer effective immediately

* Hughes will no longer serve as company's senior vice president and chief operating officer Source: (bit.ly/2aLzipF ) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐