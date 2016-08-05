版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-Hi-Crush Partners LP donates Sheffield Property to Taylor Diversion Programs

Aug 5 Hi Crush Partners LP

* Crush Partners LP donates Sheffield Property to Taylor Diversion Programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

