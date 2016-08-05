版本:
BRIEF-Sequenom Q2 loss per share $0.05

Aug 5 Sequenom Inc

* Q2 total revenue $29.3 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $28.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gross margin percentage for the three months ended june 30, was 53.0 percent, up from 49.4 percent for the same period in the prior year Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aA7J39) Further company coverage:

